Demi Lovato debuts new song ‘Anyone’ in emotional Grammys comeback

Demi Lovato made an emotional return to the Grammys last night, marking her first live appearance in almost two years.

The singer debuted ‘Anyone’ at the ceremony, a song which sees Lovato referencing her battles with addiction after she was hospitalised in 2018 following a suspected drug overdose.

Lovato initially struggled with her first attempt to sing the song and stopped after one line before eventually proceeding to deliver one of the evening’s most powerful performances.

Put more respect on Demi Lovato's name. Period pic.twitter.com/Wvfs9kcm6N — chels (@chelseyrenaud) January 27, 2020

“I tried to talk to my piano, I tried to talk to my guitar, Talk to my imagination. Confided into alcohol,” Lovato sings on the new track.

Visibly emotional during the performance, Lovato’s live comeback prompted an outpouring of support, with immediate applause coming from the audience inside the Staples Center.

Praising the performance, Pink wrote on Twitter: ” Oh Demi Lovato, you just tore me down. I’m so glad you’re here to sing those words, to sing like that. You just gave the whole world a gift straight from the heart. Thank you.”

Oh Demi Lovato, you just tore me down. I'm so glad you're here to sing those words, to sing like that. You just gave the whole world a gift straight from the heart. Thank you. — P!nk (@Pink) January 27, 2020

Lovato previously told Apple’s Beats 1 that she had penned the song only days before her 2018 overdose.

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Billie Eilish made history by taking home the awards for all four major categories – picking up Album Of The Year, Best New Artist, and Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for ‘Bad Guy’.

The night also saw performances from the likes of Eilish, Grande, Lizzo, and Aerosmith, who performed without their drummer Joey Kramer. Lil Nas X also performed with some of the artists who collaborated with him on the various remixes of his hit single ‘Old Town Road’, including Diplo, Billy Ray Cyrus and BTS.