Demi Lovato feared not being a “super sexy hyper-feminine pop star” would harm their career

Demi Lovato has said they feared that their career would suffer if they did not conform to a “super sexy hyper-feminine pop star” look.

The singer was speaking with Patricio Manuel, the first transgender boxer to fight professionally in the US, on her podcast 4D With Demi Lovato.

“I was so afraid at times of what my career would look like if I wasn’t that super sexy hyper-feminine pop star,” they said. “My career doesn’t matter as much to me now as it does living my truth.”