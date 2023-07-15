Demi Lovato shares new song with Slash and announces rock album ‘Revamped’

Demi Lovato has announced a new album, which will reimagine hits from her career as rock songs – listen to a new collaboration with Slash below.

Her new song with the Guns N’ Roses guitarist, ‘Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)’, is the first teaser of the new album, which is called ‘Revamped’.

Two other tracks, ‘Heart Attack (Rock Version)’ and ‘Cool For The Summer (Rock Version)’ have previously been shared from the project.

Advertisement

Discussing the album and new single, Lovato said: “Slash is an iconic artist who I’ve been a fan of for years, it’s an absolute honour to have such a legend like him on the rock version of ‘Sorry Not Sorry’.

“With ‘Revamped’,” she added, “I wanted to pay homage to the songs that resonated the most with fans and played a big role in my career by breathing an exciting new life into them.

“Creating this project has been incredibly fun and allowed me to express my passion for rock music in a new way, and I feel so much closer to my older music because of it.”

Listen to ‘Sorry Not Sorry (Rock Version)’ below.

Last month, Lovato shared that she has re-adopted she/her pronouns as a way to better manage how people address her.

Advertisement

The pop star announced in 2021 that they were non-binary and was solely using they/them pronouns. But a year later Lovato came to re-adopt she/her, in a move that she has spoken more about recently.

She told GQ Hype Spain, she said: “I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting. And that is one of the reasons that have led me to also feel comfortable with the feminine pronoun.”