Demi Lovato reveals she is pansexual: “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud”

Demi Lovato has come out as pansexual and opened up on how her religious upbringing saw her repress her sexuality when he was growing up.

The singer previously revealed she was queer in her revelatory YouTube documentary Dancing With The Devil and revealed more about her sexuality in a new interview. The singer spoke about how her religious upbringing saw her repress her sexuality when she was younger.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” Lovato explained during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Lovato went on to explain that she is attracted to “anything really”, prompting Rogan to ask if she identified with the term pansexual.

“Yeah, pansexual,” she said.

“I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia,” Lovato added. “I’m part of the alphabet mafia and proud.”

This comes after Lovato recently opened up about her near-fatal overdose and how she had to “essentially die to wake up”.

The pop star was rushed to hospital in 2018 after overdosing on heroin laced with fentanyl. She has since said if she had been found five-to-10 minutes later, she would have died.

Speaking to CBS Sunday Morning, Lovato opened up about the years leading up to her overdose, which saw her battle eating disorders and addiction. “I’m in recovery for a bunch of things and I had been sober for how many years, but I’m still miserable,” she said of that time. “For the first time in my life, I had to essentially die to wake up.”

In her new docuseries, Lovato also revealed she was raped as a teenager, before suffering the same ordeal on the night she overdosed.