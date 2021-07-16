Demi Lovato talks being misgendered: “It can be confusing”

Demi Lovato has opened up about being misgendered, saying that it’s “okay” if people misgender them because the change in pronouns “can be confusing”.

In a post made on Instagram aligning with Non-Binary Awareness Week, Lovato said that misgendering them is OK but it’s important to them that people try and get their pronouns right.

“If you misgender me – That’s okay,” they wrote. “I accidentally misgender myself sometimes! It’s a huge transition to change the pronouns I’ve used for myself my entire life. And it’s difficult to remember sometimes!”

“As long as you keep trying to respect my truth, and as long as I remember my truth, the shift will come naturally,” they continued.

“I’m just grateful for your effort in trying to remember what means so much to my healing process.”

In the caption, they elaborated, “It’s important to me that you try, but if you make a mistake, it’s okay”.

Lovato came out as non-binary back in May, saying “Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work.

“Through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

Lovato recently publicly thanked Lizzo for correcting a paparazzi photographer who misgendered them, calling her “a fucking queen”.

They later explained that they believed “the patriarchy” held them back from coming out.

“I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’” they said on Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays program.

“And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me], ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder’.”

Later this month, Lovato will make their talk show host debut as The Demi Lovato Show is set to premiere on The Roku Channel.