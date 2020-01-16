Demi Lovato has announced that she’ll continue her live comeback by performing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ at the Superbowl next month.
The singer wrote: “Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL.”
The confirmation of the February 2 performance comes days after Lovato revealed she will also perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards later this month.
Her performance at the prestigious ceremony will mark her first live showing since being hospitalised for a drug overdose in July 2018.
She will joined by the likes of Billie Eilish, who has been nominated for six awards including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist and Song.
Last November, Lovato spoke out publicly for the first time about the overdose, saying that she had “overcome a lot” in her life since.
“I am human, so be easy on me. And I’m so tired of pretending like I’m not human,” she explained at the time .
“That’s one thing that I won’t do anymore. When you say stuff, it affects me. I’m human. I try not to look, but I see it.”
Not long afterwards, she teased that new music was on its way soon, posting photos from a studio session, with producer Oak Felder seen dancing to an unheard clip.
Felder has worked with Lovato previously on songs including ‘Sorry Not Sorry’, ‘Only Forever’ and ‘Games’.