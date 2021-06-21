Denis Handlin AM exits role as Sony Music Australia and New Zealand CEO

Sony Music Australia and New Zealand CEO Denis Handlin AM is reportedly no longer in the top role, after 50 years working for the record label.

As reported by The Industry Observer, Sony Music Australia and New Zealand employees were informed of Handlin’s departure from Sony via an internal email. Handlin was named CEO in 1984.

The email, reportedly sent by Sony Music Group Chairman Rob Stringer, read: “I am writing to let you know that Denis Handlin will be leaving Sony Music Entertainment after more than 50 years with the Company, effective immediately.”

“It is time for a change in leadership and I will be making further announcements in terms of the new direction of our business in Australia and New Zealand in due course,” the email continued.

“My team and I will be speaking further to your team leaders about this process throughout the week, but at this pointed I wanted to let everyone know this news at the same time.”

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that Handlin was “fired” from the company. NME has reached out to Sony Music Australia and New Zealand for comment.

As a result of his departure from Sony, Handlin has also been removed from his Chairman role on the ARIA board.

“Denis Handlin is on the ARIA board as a representative of Sony Music,” an ARIA spokesperson told NME. “As he no longer works at Sony Music, he can no longer be on the ARIA board.”

Handlin has been on the board of the Australian Recording Industry Association since 1984, and at time of writing is still listed on the ARIA website as Chairman.

Earlier this year, an investigation at Sony Music Australia uncovered allegations that senior executive Tony Glover had bullied and harassed some of his colleagues, leading to his firing in April. Glover, who was the label’s vice-president of commercial music, has denied the allegations.

Last week, the Sun Herald and Sunday Age reported that Sony Music’s head office in the United States was investigating allegations of discrimination, bullying and harassment in the Australian office. Sony has reportedly engaged an external counsel independent of the company to conduct the investigation.

The Sun Herald and Sunday Age noted that it was not suggested that Handlin was the subject of allegations, or involved or implicated in the allegations under investigation.