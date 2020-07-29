Fundraiser set up for funeral of late Primal Scream singer Denise Johnson

A fundraising page has been set up for Denise Johnson, the late Manchester singer and musician who was one of the vocalists on Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’.

The singer’s death was confirmed on Monday (July 27) and was met with tributes from the likes of Ian Brown, New Order’s Stephen Morris, 808 State and more. She was 56.

DJ, producer and Paper Recordings co-founder Elliot Eastwick has now set up a GoFund Me page to pay for the late singer’s funeral, which he started with the blessing of Johnson’s family.

A statement on the page reads: “Along with and with the blessing from Denise’s family I’ve set this fundraiser up to pay for her funeral. We all miss her and loved her dearly. Please help if you can.”

With the help of @sue_langford and the blessing of Denise’s family I’ve set this fundraiser up to pay for Denise’s funeral. Please help and share. ❤️https://t.co/kcTZkRoQHP — ELLIOT EASTWICK (@Faycebuk) July 29, 2020

The GoFund Me page has a current goal of raising £10,000 and is currently being shared online among fans. Over £2400 has been raised so far.

Confirming her death earlier this week, a statement from A Certain Ratio, with whom Johnson frequently collaborated and appeared live over 200 times, said: “She had been ill in the week prior to her death but told friends she was ‘much better’ on Friday. She was found on Monday morning and the cause of death is not yet known.”

Johnson’s other credits include contributions to Johnny Marr and Bernard Sumner’s supergroup Electronic as well as work on releases by New Order and I Am Kloot.

Johnson was preparing to release her debut acoustic solo album ‘Where Does It Go’ on September 25. The album consists of covers of Manchester bands including The Smiths‘ ‘Well I Wonder’ and New Order’s ‘True Faith’ as well as a number of her own original tracks.

Johnson’s death prompted tributes from across the Manchester music scene and beyond, including the likes of Stone Roses singer Ian Brown.

RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 27, 2020

Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler described it as “very sad news” and shared the band’s ‘Don’t Fight It Feel It’ in tribute to Johnson and the track’s producer Andrew Weatherall who died earlier this year.

Very sad news 💜 love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x pic.twitter.com/qsAKN6yqL1 — simone marie (@simonemarie4) July 27, 2020

Stephen Morris of Joy Division and New Order said he was “shocked and devastated” to hear of her death, while the Twitter account for 808 State said: “Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts – but most of all she gave the best hugs.”

Shocked and devastated to hear of the passing of Denise Johnson. An absolutely beautiful lady. Rest In Peace Denise x — stephen morris (@stephenpdmorris) July 27, 2020

I cant believe the news that Denise Johnson has passed -Her voice sews so many memories together in many contexts – but most of all she gave the best hugs -but you can hear that cant you ? xxxx pic.twitter.com/jHptOaLF6p — 808 State (@state808) July 27, 2020

Erol Alkan sent his “most sincere condolences,” and also posted ‘Don’t Fight It Feel It’, while Doves‘ Jimi Goodwin said he was “just devastated by the news of the passing of such a beautiful lady.”

Reverend & The Makers described her as “one of the real ones,” while The Chemical Brothers‘ Ed Simons called her “amazing.”