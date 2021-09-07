Denmark’s first DJ academy for women, non-binary people and gender minorities to open this October

A new academy specifically for female, non-binary and gender minority DJs has been launched in Denmark, the first of its kind in the country.

Run by non-profit Future Female Sounds, the academy will be free to attend, and will reserve 20 per cent of spots for underprivileged and marginalised youth from the Nørrebro district of Copenhagen, where the academy is based.

According to Future Female Sounds’ website, the academy, which will open in October, will include DJ training, mentorship from “leading music industry experts”, partnerships with festivals and venues, performances focused on highlighting new talent and more.

The academy’s director, Tia Korpe, said in a statement, “Our approach has always been a combination of professional training in a safer space environment, followed by actual bookings and entering the market.

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to develop talent through the DJ Academy, where we will also be able to connect them directly to the music industry, to support their careers long-term.”

The programme is supported by the Tuborg Foundation, or Tuborgfondet, who have supported the organisation since they opened in 2017, and have given them over 1.7million DKK (just under £200,000) to help them launch the academy.

“The donation from Tuborgfondet makes it possible to scale our work with a dedicated focus on facilitating and highlighting even more women and gender minority talent,” Korpe said.

Ahead of the academy’s opening, Future Female Sounds say they’ve already trained nearly 500 new female, non-binary, and gender minority DJs in several countries across various continents since the organisation launched.