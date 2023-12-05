Denny Laine of The Moody Blues and Wings has died, aged 79

Denny Laine, member of The Moody Blues and Wings, has died aged 79.

His wife Elizabeth Hines posted the announcement on social media, stating that Laine had passed away due to Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD). “My darling husband passed away peacefully early this morning,” she began.

“He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home,” she continued. “Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought everyday. He was so strong and brave, never complained. All he wanted was to be home with me and his pet kitty, Charley, playing his gypsy guitar.”

Hines said Laine was “so very thankful” for the love and support he had received during his “health crisis”. “It was my absolute honor and privilege to not only be his wife, but to care for him during his illness and vulnerability,” she wrote.

She then went on to thank Laine’s medical team at Naples Hospital, finishing her post with: “My world will never be the same. Denny was an amazingly wonderful person, so loving and sweet to me. He made my days colorful, fun and full of life-just like him.

“Thank you sweetie for loving me, for all the laughter, friendship, fun and for asking me to be your wife. I will love you forever” Hines then requested privacy for Laine’s family and friends.

Born on October 29, 1944 in Birmingham, Laine played in his first band The Diplomats (which featured ELO drummer Bev Bevans). From there, he would go on to found The Moody Blues in 1964 with singer Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas and drummer Graeme Edge, who died in 2021 aged 80. He sang on the band’s cover of ‘Go Now’, which would eventually top the UK charts and solidify their success.

From there, Laine formed the Electric String Band, and would also play with Ginger Baker’s Air Force. But it was a call from Paul McCartney that would see Laine join Wings, becoming a constant in the band. It was he, Paul and his wife Linda that would go on to make their most celebrated album ‘Band On The Run’, which will have its 50th anniversary reissue released soon.

Tributes have begun pouring in for the musician. Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses said of Laine: “Very sorry to hear of the passing of Denny Laine. Wings has always (on the daily) been a big part of my life. RIP”

Meanwhile, Brian Ray, lead touring guitarist for Paul McCartney, commented on Hines’ Instagram post: “My heart goes out to you, Elizabeth. Although we’ve never met, I knew Denny a bit. You were so lucky to have found each other.”

See other tributes below:

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Denny Laine. Wings has always (on the daily) been a big part of my life. RIP — Axl Rose (@axlrose) December 5, 2023

I'm sad to hear about the passing of Denny Laine. He was an incredible talent. Denny’s musical style and songwriting influenced so many. His contributions to The Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s band “Wings” will forever be iconic. Denny’s solo stuff is great too. I met him… pic.twitter.com/Y80wfww9YY — Stephen Bishop (@BishSongs) December 5, 2023

Denny Laine, founding member of two iconic rock bands, The Moody Blues and Wings, had passed away at age 79. #RIPDennyLaine pic.twitter.com/Ptnkg52Mag — The Beatles Earth (@BeatlesEarth) December 5, 2023

Laine is survived by his widow Hines, ex-wife Jo Jo Laine, and his five children.