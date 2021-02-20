Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats have announced new album ‘Unlocked 1.5’, which is a reimagining of their 2020 collaboration ‘Unlocked’.

The eight-track EP came out last February, and the new version features a number of guest appearances.

‘Unlocked 1.5’ is due out on March 5, featuring contributions from Arlo Parks, Joey Bada$$, Benny The Butcher and more.

Ahead of the release of the album, the pair have shared a new version of ‘So.Incredible.pkg’, produced by Robert Glasper and featuring Smino – listen to that below.

See the tracklisting for ‘Unlocked 1.5’ and watch the trailer for the new project below.

1. ‘So.Incredible.pkg’ (Robert Glasper Version) ft. Smino

2. ‘Track07’ (Georgia Anne Muldrow Version) ft. Arlo Parks

3. ‘Cosmic.m4a’ (Alchemist Version) ft. Joey Bada$$

4. ‘Take_it_Back_v2’ (Charlie Heat Version)

5. ‘Pyro (Sango Leak)’ ft. Kenny Mason

6. ‘Lay_Up.m4a’ (Jay Versace Version)

7. ‘DIET_1.5’ ft. Benny the Butcher

8. ‘Take_it_Back_v2’ (GODMODE 950 Version)

‘Unlocked 1.5’ isn’t the first time the pair’s 2020 EP has been revamped. Last April, just two months after the original record’s release, an instrumental version was shared alongside details of a new comic book.

“Unlocked is so much more than a few songs, it’s a feeling we all have,” Kenny said in a statement about the album before going on to tease a sequel release.

“For the first time I’m releasing my instrumentals because I truly believe these beats can live on their own. Put them on while you read the comic and stay tuned for part 2!”

“I always wanted artwork to accompany the film and the album. It just made sense,” Curry added. “On Imperial we put out a zine with unreleased photos from the album cover shoot and previous tour run. With Unlocked I wanted to do another booklet, It just made sense to turn it into a comic.”