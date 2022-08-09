Denzel Curry, Diplo and BENEE lead Wildlands 2022 line-up

The organisers of Wildlands Festival has announced the line-up for the 2022 edition of its three-date music festival, featuring the likes of Diplo, Dom Dolla and BENEE.

Heading to festival sites in Brisbane as well as – for the first time – Perth and Adelaide across the new year period, the festival’s sophomore outing has also enlisted rappers Denzel Curry and JK-47, and DJs Kaytranada, Bicep, Patrick Topping and Honey Dijon. Other international acts on the bill include Charlotte de Witte, Cloonee, Remi Wolf and Kanine.

Dom Dolla and Tkay Maidza front the line-up’s homegrown acts, alongside UK performers Jay1, SG Lewis and Shygirl. Read Wildlands’ full 2022 bill below – line-ups vary by city.

The festival will first head to Perth’s Stadium Park on December 30, before taking to Ellis Park in Adelaide on January 2. Wildlands will then wrap-up its three-date run by the week’s end, with a final outing at the Brisbane Showgrounds on January 7.

Pre-sale registrations are open here, with pre-sale tickets made available next Tuesday (August 16) at 6pm. General tickets go on sale the following day (August 17) at 12:30pm. Find more ticketing details on the Wildlands website.

Wildlands made its debut in 2019, selling out its inaugural edition with headline performances from Tyler, The Creator and RÜFÜS DU SOL. While Wildlands did not return the following year due to COVID-19, it hosted a Brisbane weekender edition in December 2021 — fronted by homegrown artists Mallrat, Sycco, Masked Wolf and Running Touch, among others.

Wildlands 2022’s artist line-up is:

Aitch*

BENEE

Bicep (Live)

Charlotte De Witte*

Cloonee

Denzel Curry

Diplo

Dom Dolla

Holy Goof

Honey Dijon

Jesswar

JK-47

Jnr Choi*

JOY.*

Kanine

Kaytranada

Kee’ahn*

KLP^

Kota Banks*

Memphis LK*

Mia Rodriguez

Ninajirachi*

Patrick Topping

Remi Wolf

SG Lewis*

Shygirl*

Sofia Kourtesis~

Tkay Maidza

Willo

Yeat*

Yung Lean*

*NOT IN ADELAIDE ~BRISBANE ONLY ^ADELAIDE ONLY