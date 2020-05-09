Denzel Curry drops new song ‘IM JUST SAYIN THO’

Denzel Curry has shared a brand-new song, ‘IM JUST SAYIN THO’, featuring Atlanta-based rapper Tommy Swisher.

Listen to the track below:

Advertisement

The song was uploaded to Curry’s YouTube channel, with a caption reading “just because we need music and happiness at a time like this”.

“Enjoy,” Curry added, who signed off as “Denzel Curry The Person”. “I love you.”

Curry has been part of multiple collaborations in recent months. ‘IM JUST SAYIN THO’ follows Curry’s latest collaboration with JPEGMAFIA on a remix of his latest single ‘BALD!’.

In April, Curry was also featured in ZillaKami and SosMula’s track, ‘Draino’.

Curry’s latest solo release was the eight-track ‘Unlocked’ EP with producer Kenny Beats, which dropped in February this year. A follow-up instrumental album was uploaded to streaming services in early May.

Advertisement

A comic book adaptation for the album was announced last month, which can be separately purchased on Curry’s website. The 48-page comic features all-original illustrations by Los Angeles-based production company Psycho Films, and is slated for release on June 26. Watch their comical infomercial below:

Curry’s last studio album, ‘Zuu’, was released in May 2019. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “the soundtrack of summer”, with the rapper “ready to take his place in the pantheon of greats”.