Denzel Curry, Eliza Rose and bbno$ announce Groovin The Moo 2023 sideshows

Denzel Curry, Eliza Rose and bbno$ have all announced their own runs of Australasian headline shows, coinciding with their respective appearances at this year’s Groovin The Moo festival.

bbno$ (aka Alexander Gumuchian) will be the first artist touching down for the tour, kicking off with a pair of shows in New Zealand – one in Wellington on Tuesday April 18, then one in Auckland the night after (April 19). From there, he’ll play large theatres in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Curry will play in the same three eastern cities, first hitting Sydney on Thursday April 27, then Melbourne the following night (April 28) and finally Brisbane on Wednesday May 3. Prior to those shows, he’ll perform for Kiwi fans in Auckland on Tuesday April 25.

Rose, meanwhile, will play at Sydney’s Universal venue on Wednesday April 26, followed by The Night Cat in Melbourne on Wednesday May 3 and the Rechabite in Perth on Friday May 5.

Tickets for both her shows and Gumuchian’s will go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (February 10), with pre-sales running from the same time tomorrow (February 9) – find ticketing info for Rose’s shows here, and for Gumuchian’s here.

Curry’s shows will go on sale at 11am on Friday, following a pre-sale starting at 10am tomorrow; see here for tickets to Curry’s shows in Auckland, Melbourne and Brisbane, and here for Sydney.

Earlier this morning, hyperpop artist Slayyyter announced her own run of sideshows, hitting stages in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

This year’s Groovin The Moo line-up was announced at the end of January, following the news a few weeks earlier that after a curtailed run in 2022, the festival would return to its usual six-date format in 2023.

The itinerary opens with back-to-back dates in Adelaide, Maitland and Canberra – running over the weekend of April 21-23 – followed by Bendigo and Sunshine Coast dates on Saturday April 29 and Sunday 30, respectively. It’ll wrap up in Bunbury the following weekend (on Saturday May 6).

In addition to Curry, Rose, Gumuchian and Garner, the line-up for Groovin The Moo 2023 will feature international acts like Alt-J, Skepta, Fatboy Slim, Laurel, Sophie May and Omar Apollo. In the way of local artists, the bill includes Amy Shark, The Chats, Ball Park Music (who also announced a headline tour this morning), Confidence Man, Slowly Slowly, Ocean Alley and more.

The full list of sideshows for Groovin The Moo 2023 is:

DENZEL CURRY

Tuesday April 25 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Shed 10

Thursday April 27 – Eora/Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Friday April 28 – Woiworung/Melbourne, Festival Hall

Wednesday May 3 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

ELIZA ROSE

Wednesday April 26 – Eora/Sydney, Universal

Wednesday May 3 – Woiworung/Melbourne, The Night Cat

Friday May 5 – Wajuk/Perth, Rechabite

BBNO$

Tuesday April 18 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, San Fran

Wednesday April 19 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Studio

Monday April 24 – Woiworung/Melbourne, The Forum

Wednesday April 26 – Eora/Sydney, UNSW Roundhouse

Thursday April 27 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Princess Theatre

SLAYYYTER

Monday April 24 – Eora/Sydney, Manning Bar

Thursday April 27 – Woiworung/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Wednesday May 3 – Yuggera/Brisbane, The Brightside

Friday May 5 – Wajuk/Perth, Jack Rabbit Slims

The dates for Groovin The Moo 2023 are:

Friday April 21 – Kaurna/Wayville, Adelaide Showground

Saturday April 22 – Wonnarua/Maitland, Showground

Sunday April 23 – Ngambri and Ngunnawal/Canberra, Exhibition Park

Saturday April 29 – Dja Dja Wurrung/Bendigo, Prince Of Wales Showgrounds

Sunday April 30 – Kabi Kabi and Jinibara/Sunshine Coast, Kawana Sports Western Precinct

Saturday May 6 – Wardandi Noongar/Bunbury, Hay Park