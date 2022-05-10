Denzel Curry: “I’m the best rapper alive – point blank, period”

Denzel Curry has said that he’s “the best rapper alive”.

The Florida MC was speaking about his new album ‘MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE‘ in an interview when he made the confident assertion at the end.

He told XXL: “Just look out for me,” he said when asked if he’d like to add any thoughts when the conversation concluded. “Look out for any of the next projects that’s ’bout to come out. I’m ’bout to shake the whole game up. I don’t care what anybody got to say, bro. I’m the best rapper alive. Point blank, period.”

Despite the statement made in the interview that was published yesterday (May 9), the rapper appeared to take things down a notch when comparing himself to Kendrick Lamar in the wake of the latter’s new song ‘The Heart Part 5‘.

“I just finished this new Kendrick Video,” Curry wrote on Twitter yesterday. “Bruh…I gotta step my game up n****s is built different.”

He followed that Tweet up with a promise to fans that he’s feeling “super inspired”.

Elsewhere in the XXL interview Curry reflected on watching the hip-hop scene change from “’90s stuff” in 2013 to where it is today.

“Then everybody wanted to be trap,” Curry said. “Then everybody wanted to be sad. I’m watching all that stuff evolve over time. The way that hip-hop is going right now, it feels like a hybrid. But you gotta remember, hip-hop is always gonna change. That’s something I even had to realise doing it.”

In a five-star review of Curry’s new album, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “It’s hard to revamp your sound with every project, but Denzel Curry is fast becoming the Renaissance man of Southern hip-hop, always 10 steps ahead of the game.

“For the fifth time – and in a different way than we might have expected – Denzel Curry has provided a priceless sense of self-discovery as he explores his countless facets.”

Meanwhile, IDK and Kaytranada have joined forces with Curry on a new single, ‘Dog Food’.