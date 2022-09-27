Denzel Curry reveals new edition of ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ with The Cold Blooded Soul Band

Denzel Curry has announced a deluxe reissue of his recent fifth album, ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’, for which he’s re-recorded eight of its songs with his 10-piece ensemble, The Cold Blooded Soul Band.

According to a press release, Curry and the band – which features guitar, bass, keys, drums, percussion, a four-piece horn ensemble and a backing vocalist – recorded the ten songs that comprise the second disc in a single take. Curry first unveiled the Cold Blooded Soul Band during his appearance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert back in June.

In addition to eight of the tracks from the original album, the band also recorded two previously-unreleased songs: ‘Chrome Hearts’ and ‘Larger Than Life’. You can see the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future: The Extended Edition’ below, while pre-orders for the new edition can be found here.

Alongside the news, Curry has shared a music video for ‘X-Wing’, directed by Adrian Villagomez. It stars the rapper as a samurai sword-wielding vigilante in a futuristic city, inspired by the cyberpunk aesthetic. The samurai theme continues on from a previous music video in the album cycle, for the Slowthai-featuring ‘Zatoichi’. The ‘X-Wing’ video was based on a concept developed by Curry himself, alongside producer David Wept.

Have a look at the video below:

DISC ONE

1. ‘Melt Session #1’ (feat. Robert Glasper)

2. ‘Walkin’

3. ‘Worst Comes To Worst’

4. ‘John Wayne’ (feat. Buzzy Lee)

5. ‘The Last’

6. ‘Mental’ (feat. Saul Williams and Bridget Perez)

7. ‘Troubles’ (feat. T-Pain)

8. ‘Ain’t No Way’ (feat. 6LACK, Rico Nasty and JID)

9. ‘X-Wing’

10. ‘Angelz’

11. ‘The Smell Of Death’

12. ‘Sanjuro’ (feat. 454)

13. ‘Zatoichi’ (feat. Slowthai)

14. ‘The Ills’

DISC TWO (featuring The Cold Blooded Soul Band)

1. ‘Melt Session #1’

2. ‘Walkin’

3. ‘Worst Comes To Worst’

4. ‘Mental’

5. ‘Troubles’

6. ‘Chrome Hearts’

7. ‘X-Wing’

8. ‘Angelz’

9. ‘Larger Than Life’

10. ‘The Illz’

‘Melt My Eyez See Your Future’ was originally released back in March, following on from 2019’s ‘Zuu’ and 2020’s ‘Unlocked’ (the latter being a joint EP with Kenny Beats). The album – which NME declared as one of the best from the first half of 2022 – was supported by three singles: ‘Walkin’, ‘Zatoichi’ and the T-Pain collaboration ‘Troubles’.

In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Kyann-Sian Williams wrote: “It’s hard to revamp your sound with every project, but Denzel Curry is fast becoming the Renaissance man of Southern hip-hop, always 10 steps ahead of the game.”