Denzel Curry teases collaboration with Sampa The Great

Denzel Curry has teased a potential collaboration with Sampa The Great today (July 7) on his Instagram story.

Alongside Sampa The Great, a star-studded list of other names were marked including Wu-Tang Clan, Isaiah Rashad, Rich Brian, Terrace Martin and more. Check out the screenshot below:

Sampa The Great – real name Sampa Tembo – was recently nominated for three AIR awards: Independent Album of the Year, independent Song of the Year, and Best Independent Hip Hop Album or EP.

Last week, she released her full live performance from this year’s Roots Picnic, which was filmed late last month.

This followed her powerful performance at Melbourne’s Black Lives Matter protest which took place on June 6. Tembo performed rousing renditions of ‘Freedom’ and ‘Final Form’, both taken from her 2019 record ‘The Return’, with her sister providing backing vocals.

Last month, Curry dropped a new track entitled ‘IM JUST SAYIN THO’ featuring Atlanta rapper Tommy Swisher. The song was uploaded to Curry’s YouTube channel, with a caption reading “just because we need music and happiness at a time like this”.

Curry has been part of multiple collaborations in recent months. ‘IM JUST SAYIN THO’ followed Curry’s collaboration with JPEGMAFIA on a remix of his latest single ‘BALD!’.

Last year, Curry performed a cover of Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Bulls on Parade’ for triple j’s Like a Version, which has since clocked just under 9million views.