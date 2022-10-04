Depeche Mode announce new album ‘Memento Mori’, detail 2023 world tour

Depeche Mode have announced their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, and detailed a world tour for 2023.
During a press conference in Berlin today (October 4), frontman Dave Gahan and main songwriter Martin Gore previewed a piece of music from their upcoming LP, which they’ve been recording in Santa Barbara, California.
The pair are due to head to New York following the event to finish working on the James Ford-produced new record.
“We’re quite far into it now, the actual recording process,” Gore explained. “We’ve got all of the tracks finished for the album, without them being mixed.”
Gahan said that Depeche Mode had begun writing the material “a couple of years back”, before eventually reuniting in the studio this summer.
A “memento mori” is an object that’s kept as a reminder of the inevitability of death – a skull, for example. According to Gore, the album’s title was in place prior to the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher aged 60 in May.
“It sounds very morbid, but I think you can look at it very positively as well,” he continued. “In that [you should] live each day to the max. I think that’s how we like to interpret it too.”
Gore said: “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”
‘Memento Mori’ – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Spirit’ – is set to arrive in Spring 2023 via Columbia Records. An exact date has not yet been confirmed.
Additionally, Depeche Mode have announced a world tour for 2023, including a concert at Twickenham Stadium in London. Tickets go on general sale at 10am this Friday (October 7) – buy yours here (UK).
Tickets for the North American leg of the stint also go on sale this week – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.
Next June, Depeche Mode will headline Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Madrid.
Depeche Mode’s 2023 tour dates are as follows:
MARCH
23 – Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
25 – San Jose, CA SAP Center
28 – Los Angeles, CA Kia Forum
30 – Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
APRIL
02 – San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
05 – Chicago, IL United Center
07 – Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
09 – Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
12 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell
14 – New York, NY Madison Square Garden
MAY
16 – Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome
20 – Antwerp, BE Sportpaleis Antwerpen
23 – Stockholm, SE Friends Arena
26 – Leipzig, DE Leipziger Festwiese
28 – Bratislava, SK Národný Futbalový Štadión
31 – Bordeaux, FR Matmut Atlantique
JUNE
02 – Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound Festival
04 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
06 – Dusseldorf, DE Merkur Spiel-Arena
09 – Madrid, ES Primavera Sound Festival
11 – Bern, CH Stadion Wankdorf
14 – Dublin, IE Malahide Castle
17 – London, UK Twickenham Stadium
20 – Munich, DE Olympiastadion
22 – Lille, FR Stade Pierre Mauroy
24 – Paris, FR Stade de France
27 – Copenhagen, DK Parken
29 – Frankfurt, DE Deutsche Bank Park
JULY
04 – Lyon, FR Groupama Stadium
07 – Berlin, DE Olympiastadion
12 – Rome, IT Stadio Olympico
14 – Milan, IT San Siro
16 – Bologna, IT Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
21 – Klagenfurt, AT Wörthersee Stadion
23 – Zagreb, HR Arena Zagreb
26 – Bucharest, RO Arena Națională
28 – Budapest, HU Puskás Aréna
30 – Prague, CZ Letňany Airport
AUGUST
02 – Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
06 – Tallinn, EE Tallinna Lauluväljak
08 – Helsinki, FI Kaisaniemen Puisto
August 11 – Oslo, NO Telenor Arena
In August, Gahan and Gore were pictured together in a recording studio. “Finding stability in what we know and love, and focusing on what gives life meaning and purpose,” they captioned the image on social media.
Depeche Mode last week shared an image of a mixing desk and teased the something would be happening today. The group then confirmed an announcement for midday BST in Berlin.
Speaking to NME about the future of Depeche Mode last year, Gahan hinted that the band would get back in the studio in 2022.
He said: “There’s a tonne of stuff that we’ve done with Depeche Mode that I’m really proud of. I think that’s come with time and age. Martin put out a record last year which I really liked. I actually bought a copy because it wouldn’t feel right otherwise.
“I know he’s been pottering away in his studio as well, so I guess at some point next year we’ll get together. Hopefully at least to just have a chat about what we both feel like we could move forward with.”