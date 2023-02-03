Depeche Mode reveal date of upcoming new single, ‘Ghosts Again’

Depeche Mode have today (February 3) unveiled details for their upcoming new single, ‘Ghosts Again’.

It comes after the band started to tease the imminent release of new music last week (January 27). The song is the first single from their upcoming 15th album, ‘Memento Mori’, which is due out on March 17 via Columbia and Mute.

A post on their official Instagram account appeared last week, complete with a countdown clock and the caption, “Time is fleeting, see what it brings.”

Advertisement

Now, the band have shared a second post with details of the song’s title and the release date.

It read: “‘Ghosts Again’, the first single off Depeche Mode’s next album ‘Memento Mori’, comes out February 9th, 2023. Set your clocks for Feb 9, 6:00 PM CET / 5:00 PM GMT / 11:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM PT.”

Check out the post below, together with some further teaser images that the band shared:

It will be the band’s first album in six years – following 2017’s ‘Spirit’ – as well as the first release to follow the death of founding member Andy Fletcher. The keyboardist died last May at the age of 60.

Frontman Dave Gahan opened up about the release of the new album in an interview with NME, revealing that he was initially hesitant about making a 15th Depeche Mode record:

Advertisement

“It wasn’t something I dived into, I have got to say,” he told NME. “At first I put up quite a bit of resistance. I would say, ‘I don’t know if I still want to do this’; all the usual kind of stuff, but there was a bit more of that than usual.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Gahan noted that although work on ‘Memento Mori’ started before Fletcher’s death, the latter did not record any material for it. He explained: “He never got to hear any of it, which is really sad to me because there are songs on this record where I know he’d be like, ‘This is the best thing we’ve had in years.’ I can hear his voice. I can also hear him saying, ‘Does every song have to be about death?!’”

Despite its emotive themes, Gahan said that ‘Memento Mori’ is ultimately rooted in positivity, being an escape for him and Gore. “The one thing I can do is make music with Martin,” he said, “then we can go do our thing and hopefully that brings people together,” he said. “It’s just all too much [in the world and the news right now].

“You have to find a place for yourself somehow. This is what it is for us right now: making another record, and we’re going to go out and perform on these stages.

‘Memento Mori’ was first announced last October alongside details of an extensive world tour – you can check out the full dates and purchase any remaaining tickets here.