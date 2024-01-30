Depeche Mode share new ‘Before We Drown’ video and give track its live debut

Depeche Mode have shared a new music video for the track ‘Before We Drown’, and played the song live for the first time. Check out footage of the moment below.

The synth-pop veterans shared the new music video for the track – which was originally released on last year’s album ‘Memento Mori’ – yesterday (January 29).

Directed by Anton Corbijn, who also worked with the band for the visual accompaniments to songs including ‘Wagging Tongue’ and ‘Ghosts Again’, the video sees a gloomy figure in an overcoat slowly walking into a treacherous sea.

Advertisement

Check it out below.

As well as dropping the new visuals for the 2023 track, Depeche Mode also performed ‘Before We Drown’ live for the first time over the weekend.

The moment took place during their gig at The O2 in London on Saturday (January 27) – their second night at the venue following an opening show on January 22. It was the eighth song on their 24-song setlist, and came following tracks ‘Walking In My Shoes’, ‘Policy Of Truth’ and ‘It’s No Good’.

Other tracks from ‘Memento Mori’ to be played live on the night include ‘Wagging Tongue’, ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’ and ‘Ghosts Again’. Check out footage of the live debut of ‘Before We Drown’ below.

Advertisement

As well as breaking out the first ever live rendition of the ‘Memento Mori’ song, another highlight of Saturday’s gig in the UK capital came as Dave Gahan and Martin Gore performed a rendition of ‘Behind The Wheel’.

Originally released in 1987 as part of their ‘Music For The Masses’ album, the moment marked the first time that the song had been played live in a decade. It was dedicated to late keyboardist Andy Fletcher – who died in 2022 aged 60 – and replaced ‘The World In My Eyes’, which has been used up until this point to remember the band member.

Find footage of the moment below, as well as the full setlist from the night.

Depeche Mode played:

1. ‘My Cosmos Is Mine’

2. ‘Wagging Tongue’

3. ‘Walking in My Shoes’

4. ‘It’s No Good’

5. ‘Policy of Truth’

6. ‘In Your Room’

7. ‘Everything Counts’

8. ‘Precious’

9. ‘Before We Drown’ (Live debut)

10. ‘Home’

11. ‘Somebody’ (First time since 2018)

12. ‘Ghosts Again’

13. ‘I Feel You’

14. ‘A Pain That I’m Used To’ (Jacques Lu Cont Remix)

15. ‘Behind the Wheel’ (First time since 2014)

16. ‘Black Celebration’

17. ‘Stripped’

18. ‘John the Revelator’

19. ‘Enjoy the Silence’

20. ‘Waiting for the Night’

21. ‘Happy Birthday to You’ (Mildred J. Hill & Patty Hill cover)

22. ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’

23. ‘Never Let Me Down Again’

24. ‘Personal Jesus’

Depeche Mode’s aforementioned initial gig in London on January 22 marked the first of their lengthy run of arena shows in the UK, Ireland and Europe. It was also their first date in the capital since their acclaimed show at London’s Twickenham Stadium last summer.

See the band’s remaining tour dates below, with tickets available here. Check out the band’s support acts for the upcoming UK and European shows here.

Speaking to NME last year, Gahan and Gore looked to the future of the band after the current tour.

“The most important thing is to be putting out good music and that people like it,” said Gore. “Once we finish this tour we’ll take a break, then we’ll see if and when we feel like doing it again. Up until now we always have. You never know, and I’m not saying that in a negative way. We just take each project as it comes.”