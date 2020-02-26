Depeche Mode to release ‘SPiRiTS in the Forest’ concert film on DVD

Depeche Mode have announced that they will release their acclaimed SPiRiTS in the Forest documentary concert film on DVD for the first time next month.

Arriving on March 27, the film captures the rockers in full flight as they played the final two shows of their ‘Global Spirit Tour’ at the Waldbühne in Berlin in 2018.

The film, directed by Anton Corbijn, has never been released in its entirety but will be showcased across a special four-disc package.

As well as capturing the shows on two video discs, two CDs also contain the ‘LiVE SPiRiTS’ soundtrack and the live audio recording from their two performances.

SPiRiTS In The Forest will be available March 27th on DVD & Blu-ray! The package includes LiVE SPiRiTS, never-before-seen full-concert video and audio from the final shows in Berlin. Available for pre-order February 26th. pic.twitter.com/2cUvie2bHq — Depeche Mode (@depechemode) February 25, 2020

An official release teases: “Re-envisioning the very concept of a music documentary, director and longtime Depeche Mode collaborator Anton Corbijn focused the narrative on six super fans from different regions of the globe.

“The film zeroes in on their lives – all extremely different save for their love of Depeche Mode’s music and the way that music has shaped their experiences – intercut with the final Berlin show, held at the iconic Waldbühne (“Forest Stage”) on the record-breaking two-year Global Spirit Tour in 2018, which saw them play to over 3 million fans at 115 shows across the world.”

Speaking to NME about the movie, Anton Corbijn said: “It’s just a different take on a live film, really. I don’t really like live films, but I need to with Depeche because I design everything so I want there to be a document of it. They were only interested if there was a different angle to it, so we decided to look at the reason for why Depeche Mode was still growing. They have all these fans and they’re the biggest cult band in the world. It’s unbelievable.

“They play the same places as U2 and the last tour was the most successful one that they’ve ever done.”

As for the band’s next move, frontman Dave Gahan told NME that he’d spend this year focussing on his work with side-project Soulsavers rather than focussing on Depeche Mode material.

“Depeche have made so many records together and after a tour Martin [Gore, chief songwriter and bandmate] and I are like, ‘See you then!’ There will more than likely will be another record, but we really don’t make plans beyond what we’ve just done. To be honest, it’s always been like that,” said Gahan. “In the first 10 years we could keep up with the pace of boshing out a record then a tour, record, tour, record, tour. As you get older you start to get a little more selective about what you want to do. I know Martin is taking a bit of a break at the moment. We’ll see.”

Last month, Depeche Mode were announced, along with Nine Inch Nails and the late Whitney Houston, as the inductees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020.

“We’re honoured to be included as one of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, and to stand alongside the other incredible acts in the Rock Hall and those joining this year,” said the band. “A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us and our music over the years.”