Depeche Mode to release HD edition of 1989 film ‘Depeche Mode 101’ featuring unseen footage

Depeche Mode have today (September 29) announced the release of a digitally restored edition of their 1989 concert film and documentary, Depeche Mode 101.

The band’s film chronicled the 101st and final performance of their ‘Music For The Masses’ world tour, recorded live at California’s Pasadena Rose Bowl on June 18, 1988. Depeche Mode 101, helmed by D.A. Pennebaker, Chris Hegedus and David Dawkins, also followed contest winners travelling across the US to attend the landmark Rose Bowl gig.

Now, the HD release will feature unseen footage from the show, including bonus performances of ‘A Question of Lust’, ‘Sacred’ and ‘Something To Do’ plus the official promotional video for ‘Everything Counts’.

It’s released on December 3, 2021 (pre-order) as a limited edition 5 disc (Blu-ray/2DVD/2CD) box set with additional bonus content. Fans can also buy it as standalone Blu-ray.

Per press material, additional contents in the limited edition Depeche Mode 101 box set include: a 48 page behind-the-scenes story of the day photo book; a 20″ x 30″ replica of original US theatrical release movie poster; a 16 page Anton Corbijn Photo Mode book as featured in the original album release; a double CD of the original 20 track 101 concert release; and a Download Card providing access to 4K downloads of the film and bonus performances plus 24-bit audio files of the 101 concert release.

The two DVDs in the set contain the original extras from the 2003 DVD release of Depeche Mode – 101, which are exclusive to the DVD discs.

Depeche Mode said in a statement: “It’s incredible to be able to see D.A. Pennebaker’s film and this period of our career presented in this new high-definition light.”

Co-director Chris Hegedus added: “We were thrilled to partner with Sony Music on the digital restoration of Depeche Mode 101, definitely one of our all-time favourite films and one of our favourite filmmaking experiences.

“DM 101’s parallel realities following the historic tour of this pioneering British band as they storm across America bringing an exciting new sound to the masses, along with an intimate view of a bus load of ardent young fans on an unforgettable road trip to the Rose Bowl made this documentary a groundbreaking influence on the reality genre. Making this movie was a grand adventure for both of us (Pennebaker and Hegedus)…. By the end of the tour, we became their biggest fans. We are excited to introduce this new release to audiences.”

In other news, Kelly Clarkson has delivered a live cover of Depeche Mode’s ‘Enjoy The Silence’ for The Kelly Clarkson Show – watch here.