Dermot Kennedy adds second Sydney show to Australia and New Zealand tour

In partnership with Secret Sounds

Dermot Kennedy has announced a headlining tour of Australia and New Zealand this November and December.

READ MORE: The biggest concerts and tours coming to Australia in 2023

Kennedy’s The Sonder Tour, promoted by Secret Sounds, will see the Irish singer-songwriter play headlining shows across Melbourne, Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Brisbane. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Advertisement

The Sonder Tour comprises Kennedy’s biggest Australian shows to date and comes after his string of sold-out gigs Down Under last year. This tour will include two shows at the Opera House Forecourt in Sydney on December 7 and 8 – the latter added yesterday (August 3) due to demand.

Presales have flown out the door for Dermot Kennedy’s Australian and New Zealand tour this summer. Due to huge demand, we’ve added a second show in Sydney. General on sale begins Friday 4th August, 9am (local time). Tickets https://t.co/OMAMzTZfFa ☘️ pic.twitter.com/NsMlXkoGy8 — Secret Sounds (@secretsounds) August 3, 2023

General tickets to Dermot Kennedy’s The Sonder Tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.

In between his solo headlining shows, Dermot Kennedy is also scheduled to perform at Spilt Milk in Canberra, Gold Coast, Ballarat and Perth between November and December. See the Spilt Milk 2023 line-up and get tickets here.

Kennedy released his latest album, ‘Sonder’, in November 2022. The album features hit songs ‘Don’t Forget Me’, ‘Better Days’ and ‘Something To Someone’.

Dermot Kennedy’s The Sonder Tour Australia and New Zealand 2023 dates are:

NOVEMBER

Friday 24 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl – Melbourne

Wednesday 29 – Spark Arena – Auckland

Thursday 30 – Anderson Park – Wellington

Advertisement

DECEMBER

Thursday 7 – Opera House Forecourt – Sydney

Friday 8 – Opera House Forecourt – Sydney

Sunday 10 – Riverstage – Brisbane