Dermot Kennedy adds second Sydney show to Australia and New Zealand tour

In partnership with Secret Sounds
Dermot Kennedy has announced a headlining tour of Australia and New Zealand this November and December.
Kennedy’s The Sonder Tour, promoted by Secret Sounds, will see the Irish singer-songwriter play headlining shows across Melbourne, Auckland, Wellington, Sydney and Brisbane. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.
The Sonder Tour comprises Kennedy’s biggest Australian shows to date and comes after his string of sold-out gigs Down Under last year. This tour will include two shows at the Opera House Forecourt in Sydney on December 7 and 8 – the latter added yesterday (August 3) due to demand.
General tickets to Dermot Kennedy’s The Sonder Tour are now on sale and can be purchased here.
In between his solo headlining shows, Dermot Kennedy is also scheduled to perform at Spilt Milk in Canberra, Gold Coast, Ballarat and Perth between November and December. See the Spilt Milk 2023 line-up and get tickets here.
Kennedy released his latest album, ‘Sonder’, in November 2022. The album features hit songs ‘Don’t Forget Me’, ‘Better Days’ and ‘Something To Someone’.
Dermot Kennedy’s The Sonder Tour Australia and New Zealand 2023 dates are:
NOVEMBER
Friday 24 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl – Melbourne
Wednesday 29 – Spark Arena – Auckland
Thursday 30 – Anderson Park – Wellington
DECEMBER
Thursday 7 – Opera House Forecourt – Sydney
Friday 8 – Opera House Forecourt – Sydney
Sunday 10 – Riverstage – Brisbane