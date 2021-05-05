Descendents announce new studio album ‘9th & Walnut’

Descendents have announced their first studio album in five years, ‘9th & Walnut’, will arrive on July 23 via Epitaph.

The unique project was primarily recorded in 2002, and features the classic line-up of the band – guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo and drummer Bill Stevenson. The sessions were among the last Navetta recorded prior to his passing in 2008. Lead vocalist Milo Aukerman recorded his vocals last year from his home in Delaware.

The album includes some of Descendents’ earliest-written material, from their formation in 1977 up to 1980. The title of the album alludes to the intersection in Long Beach on which the band’s original rehearsal space could be found.

To coincide with the album’s announcement, the band have shared a track from the album entitled ‘Baby Doncha Know’. Listen to it below:

In a press statement, founding member Stevenson explains that ‘Baby Doncha Know’ was “maybe the fifth song” the band ever learned.

“We would go out to 9th & Walnut every weekend and practice all day,” he said.

“I mainly just remember being in awe of how a kid my age, who goes to my high school, could have written all these cool songs. Frank seemed to have a maturity beyond his years. I never asked him who or what it was about. I was just happy to be there with him and Tony.”

‘9th & Walnut’ follows on from 2016’s ‘Hypercaffium Spazzinate’, which was the band’s first new album in 12 years. It featured Stevenson, Aukerman, guitarist Stephen Egerton and bassist Karl Alvarez – which has been the band’s lineup for every album since 1986.