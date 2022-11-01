Desiigner says he’s quitting rap over Takeoff’s death

Desiigner has said he’s quitting rap over Migos rapper Takeoff’s death in an emotional Instagram Live earlier today (November 1).

The Migos star, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of this morning.

Desiigner went live on Instagram after the news broke, crying and emotional. “Yo, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done,” he said to the camera. “I can’t live like this no more.”

Desiigner says he’s done with rap after Takeoff passed away pic.twitter.com/AWQar1M0WE — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) November 1, 2022

In another part of the livestream, the rapper asked: “Why? Why? Why do we do this? Why do we do this? Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done.

“Y’all wanted it. It’s over. Y’all wanted it? It’s over.”

Desiigner cries on IG live after hearing Takeoff got killed 💔 pic.twitter.com/X366lYhclr — CultureMillennials (@CultMillennials) November 1, 2022

He also posted on his Instagram Story a black screen with the words “I’m done rap” alongside the fingers crossed and prayer hands emojis.

In their most recent update on the shooting, Houston Police Department confirmed that a man with a gunshot wound to the head or neck was pronounced dead by officers at the scene. They added that they are “not releasing an identity of the deceased victim until his family is notified & ID verified by Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences”.

HPD did, however, confirm that Takeoff and his fellow Migos member Quavo were in attendance at the alley at the time of the shooting.

Last month, Takeoff shared a new album in collaboration with Quavo, titled ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’. Outside of his work with Migos, it followed his debut solo album ‘The Last Rocket’, which was released in November 2018.