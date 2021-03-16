Details revealed on how to attend Michael Gudinski’s forthcoming state memorial

Mushroom Group has revealed details on how to attend the forthcoming state memorial for the late Michael Gudinski.

The memorial, which was announced earlier this month, is set to take place at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday, March 24.

From 5pm AEDT today (March 16) until 5pm AEDT Thursday, March 18, those wishing to attend can register their interest via the Victorian government website. Those who are successful will be notified with further details before 2pm AEDT on Saturday, March 20. The memorial will also be live-streamed on the website.

Doors for the memorial will open at 5:30pm AEDT on March 24, with proceedings set to kick off at 7:07pm AEDT. It is expected to conclude by 8.47pm.

While details on who will be appearing at the memorial have yet to be confirmed, but there will be a series of performances, speeches and other tributes from those who had worked with Gudinski throughout his career. Tributes can also be submitted via an online condolence book here.

Gudinski’s family has asked those who attend to not bring flowers, but instead make a donation to Support Act on his behalf.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ed Sheeran has flown into the country to perform for the state memorial.

Sheeran paid tribute to Gudinski on social media shortly after his passing, writing “We were, first and foremost, friends.

“He was a father figure and mentor to me, but also we enjoyed the peaks of our touring career together in 2018, breaking the record for most tickets sold in Australia.”

On the eve of the state memorial, Foxtel will air a Michael Gudinski special, titled Michael Gudinski – My Story, centred around an interview between the mogul and journalist Mike Munro.

Gudinski passed away earlier this month, aged 68. Tributes poured in from all over the world, from the likes of Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, Kylie Minogue and more.

Springsteen dedicated his lyric video for ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ to Gudinski, taken from The Boss’ latest album ‘Letter To You’.

Industry icon Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum also paid tribute to Gudinski, saying “Not only have we lost an icon who was the cornerstone of the Australian music industry, I have lost a best friend, a brother.”