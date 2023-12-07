Detroit Jingle Ball announced Taylor Swift as surprise guest – before bringing out impersonator

The Detroit Jingle Ball appeared to announce Taylor Swift as a surprise guest at this year’s event, but instead brought out an impersonator.

On Tuesday (December 5), the Michigan city’s edition of the annual iHeartRadio concert series took place at the Little Caesars Arena. Usher, Flo Rida, Lil Durk and (G)I‐DLE were among the acts on the line-up.

As MLive reports, iHeartRadio’s ‘Mojo In The Morning’ introduced a “special guest” in the form of Swift lookalike ‘Trailor Swift’ at one point in the Jingle Ball. But some people in the crowd did not clock the pronunciation, and cheered on in excitement.

The impersonator – who performed some of Swift’s songs – was later booed by members of the audience, according to the outlet. Sharing footage on TikTok, one fan wrote: “Don’t do that to a SWIFTIE!”

In the video, the radio host is heard telling the crowd: “She’s arguably having the best year of anyone ever!” He went on to mention Swift’s tracks ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘Karma’, causing the crowd to go wild as they anticipated her appearance.

The clip states that ‘Trailor Swift’ was actually a producer from Channel 955. It is said that the awkward moment was a stunt to promote a competition on the station to win tickets to one of Swift’s North American ‘Eras Tour’ shows next year.

Detroit Jingle Ball criticized for announcing Taylor Swift as a performer and then bringing out an impersonator. pic.twitter.com/VtrPi6DHiC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the real Swift has been named by TIME magazine as its Person Of The Year for 2023. During a rare interview, the ‘Midnights’ pop star opened up to the publication about her public relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce.

She also discussed her gruelling training preparation for the ‘Eras Tour’, the “psychological” impact of her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and her long friendship with Beyoncé.

Swift has been crowned as the most powerful woman in media and entertainment by Forbes too. Additionally, she was recently revealed to be Spotify’s Top Global Artist of 2023.