Deuce share new single ‘Language of Love’ from forthcoming debut album

New Melbourne duo Deuce – featuring Curtis Wakeling of the Ocean Party and Pop Filter and artist Kayleigh Heydon – have shared their second single, ‘Language of Love’.

The track centres around Wakeling’s vocals, underscored by ambling bass, nostalgic synths, and a saxophone line courtesy of Snowy (Snowy Band, Pop Filter).

Lyrically, it’s an offbeat but earnest ode to the relationship and shared experiences of Wakeling and partner Heydon. “Don’t know what comes next, no clue / But I know I want to be with you,” Wakeling sings on the sentimental track.

‘Language of Love’ arrives alongside a video illustrated and animated by Wakeling’s Pop Filter bandmate Jordan Thompson. Watch that below:

‘Language of Love’ is taken from Deuce’s forthcoming, self-titled debut album. Taking influence from the likes of Mazzy Star and Galaxie 500, the record is set to arrive on June 16 via Dinosaur City.

Wakeling’s other band, the post-Ocean Party collective Pop Filter, released two albums last year, ‘Banksia’ and ‘Donkey Gully Road’. Formed in the aftermath of the Ocean Party’s Zac Denton’s passing in 2018, the group also features Nick Kearton of Cool Sounds.

In a four-star review of ‘Donkey Gully Road’, NME praised the “loose, communal” record, saying, “Pop Filter carry on [the Ocean Party’s] jangling guitar-pop and emotional sharpness as much as they do their round-robin style of gingerly swapping lead vocalists.”