Devo are selling “energy dome” face shields now

Devo have launched their own range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products, including an “energy dome” face shield.

The veteran rock band are known for wearing colourful hats in the distinctive shape and have now adapted them to protect fans from coronavirus.

The new product features a plastic shield emblazoned with Devo’s logo in the bottom left corner attached to the energy dome hat. “The dome is solid and the attached shield is clear, but it’s what you can’t see that gets you!” the band’s website read.

“Stay safe from invisible particles and unwanted bodily fluids in this coordinated, disease-blocking, Devo Energy Dome PPE kit headgear. The shield attaches to your Energy Dome via Velcro. It’s simple and it’s safe!”

Newly launched Official DEVO Online Store OPEN NOW! Personal Protection Equipment & more! https://t.co/UEx2olS2wq pic.twitter.com/it6aK3fmLg — DEVO (@DEVO) May 15, 2020

The band’s new online store is also selling two cloth face masks, while the energy dome PPE can be bought as a set or as a separate hat or face shield.

“As you know the Coronavirus pandemic squashed any DEVO 2020 concert plans for the time being,” the band added. “We shall see what happens. In the meantime we know that as the lockdown is eased human interactions at concerts, sporting events, etc. mean that masks are part of our foreseeable future. To that end DEVO will be offering two classic designs for your PPE mask needs.”

Devo aren’t the first band to add face masks to their merchandise ranges since the coronavirus outbreak. My Chemical Romance, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and more have all launched their own masks, while Thursday have been recycling their unsold merch stock to make masks for medical workers.

Meanwhile, Post Malone recently donated 40,000 N95 face masks to frontline workers in the US via his lifestyle brand Shaboink’s new partnership with humanitarian aid organisation Direct Relief.