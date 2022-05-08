Diana Ross and Tame Impala album seemingly confirmed by posters in London

A collaborative album between Diana Ross and Tame Impala has seemingly been completed and slated for a 2022 release, per some colourful posters spotted in London.

The posters, which appear to have gone up last night (May 8), note that the as-yet-untitled project is produced by Jack Antonoff and will feature several special guests. Amongst those listed are Phoebe Bridgers, St. Vincent, Thundercat, Brockhampton and Antonoff’s own band Bleachers. The project is heralded as “coming soon” at the top of the poster.

View the poster below (as snapped by Adam Lewis):

Advertisement

Talk of Ross and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker working on music together surfaced last year, although it was said at the time to only be a single. “She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala, and is ecstatic with the track,” a source reportedly told The Sun. “She can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Ross put out her 25th studio album, entitled ‘Thank You’, in November 2021. It marked her first album of new and original material since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’. In a three-star review, NME described the album as “schmaltzy, mid-tempo diva empowerment”.

“It feels as if everybody involved in ‘Thank You’ has reverentially tried to make the platonic ideal of a Diana Ross album,” it read. “Instead[, it has] fallen into the late-career artist deadzone of a pleasant record that neither particularly updates nor diminishes her legacy.”

Parker, meanwhile, is still on tour in support of Tame Impala’s 2020 album ‘The Slow Rush’ – although he’s recently claimed that Impala’s fifth album will be completed “sooner than what has been the pattern”.

Advertisement

As for Antonoff, the in-demand producer has been touring with Bleachers in support of their 2021 album ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’. He has also been working on new music with Lenny Kravitz‘ daughter, actor Zoë Kravitz. In February, Antonoff was given the Songwriter Award at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards.