Diana Ross announces UK leg of ‘The Music Legacy’ 2023 tour

Diana Ross has added two “once-in-a-lifetime” London shows to her upcoming The Music Legacy Tour.

In March, the global icon announced a 12-stop North American tour, which will start in California on June 9. In an Instagram post, Ross urged fans to “come join the love fest” as she delivers all her greatest hits for her adoring fans. Tickets for the US dates can be found here.

Now, the ‘I’m Coming Out’ icon has added two more dates to the run of shows. On October 14 and 15, Diana Ross will take London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall. Tickets for the UK leg of The Music Legacy Tour will go on sale this Friday (May 26) at 10am and will be available here.

This news comes nearly a year after the Motown legend performed at Glastonbury in the coveted Sunday Legends slot. The 78-year-old broke records on the stage by attracting the largest assembled audience ever at Glasto, and the biggest home viewership in the history of BBC broadcasting the festival.

The legendary performance earned four stars from NME, concluding: “In their own fluffed-up curly wigs, you can see audience members relinquish themselves to the musical powerhouse…”

In 2021, The Supremes leader released her 25th album, ‘Thank You’. NME gave the record three stars, noting: “Ultimately, it feels as if everybody involved in ‘Thank You’ has reverentially tried to make the platonic ideal of a Diana Ross album, but instead fallen into the late-career artist deadzone of a pleasant record that neither particularly updates nor diminishes her legacy.”

Last year, Diana Ross teamed up with Tame Impala for the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack entitled ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’.

Elsewhere, some of Diana Ross’ seminal hits were covered at this year’s MusiCares Gala, including The Supremes’ 1964 hit ‘Baby Love’ which Chloe X Halle sang.