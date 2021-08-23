Dianas announce new album ‘Little Glimmer’, share lead single

Melbourne trio Dianas have announced they’ll release a new album, ‘Little Glimmer’, in November.

The album was written in two halves, with members sharing ideas over voice memos and GarageBand from their respective houses. It was then completed intensively over a couple of months earlier this year, recorded and mixed with James Cecil.

To coincide with the announcement, the band have shared lead single ‘Bliss’. It’s a whirring, kaleidoscopic cut that’s as propulsive as it is dreamy. Listen to that below:

<a href="https://dianasband.bandcamp.com/album/little-glimmer">Little Glimmer by Dianas</a>

‘Little Glimmer’ is set to arrive on November 26 via Heavy Machinery and Blossom Rot. It will be released as part of Flash Forward, a forthcoming arts project by the City of Melbourne and Heavy Machinery, which will see new work by 40 visual artists and 40 live premieres presented in 40 of Melbourne’s CBD laneways in 2021.

The full set of commissioned original music will be released on vinyl by Heavy Machinery over the coming months. Other artists who’ll release albums as part of the project include HTRK, Emma Donovan and the Putbacks and Mindy Meng Wang.

‘Little Glimmer’ will be Dianas’ second album in as many years, following on from last year’s ‘Baby Baby’. That album marked their first LP in half a decade, and was written by the trio in a farmhouse in rural Victoria before being recorded and mixed by the band’s Nathalie Pavlovic.

Album closer ‘Million Dollar Baby’ was premiered by NME last year as part of the ‘Stay Inside’ compilation album, put together by six Australian record labels amid the onset of coronavirus restrictions.