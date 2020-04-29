Dianas to stream new music videos this weekend in anticipation of forthcoming album

Melbourne indie-rock trio Dianas are celebrating the release of their forthcoming album, ‘Baby Baby’, by broadcasting music videos for all 12 tracks on loop this coming weekend.

Kicking off on Friday (May 1) at 7pm AEST, the music videos will be available to view from a website specifically set up to broadcast the clips, babytv.baby. The news was shared on the group’s Facebook page yesterday (April 28), along with a trailer of what viewers can expect.

BabyTV trailer Tune into our visual album extravaganza this Friday at 7pm! Streaming only on BabyTV ⚡️ https://babytv.baby/ ⚡️ Posted by Dianas on Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Advertisement

The digital stream will be taking place before the release of ‘Baby Baby’, which will be available to listen to from May 4 through Blossom Rot. The forthcoming LP is a follow-up to Dianas’ self-titled debut album which was released five years ago.

To write ‘Baby Baby’, the trio spent last winter in a farmhouse in rural Victoria. The music was then recorded and mixed by Dianas member Nathalie Pavlovic. In a statement, ‘Baby Baby’ was described as “a culmination of the band’s intricate history and their interlacing musical connection” which “[captures] their raw energy as seen on the stage and shaping it into an angular astral orb ready for your listening pleasure”.

Earlier this month, NME Australia premiered the Dianas track ‘Million Dollar Baby’, which was part of a compilation album put together by a collection of record labels to celebrate the art of music-making and encourage Australians to practice social distancing.