Diddy shows off extravagant 50th birthday party in new video

Diddy has showed off his extravagant 50th birthday in a star-studded new video.

The rapper – real name Sean Combs – held the lavish party at his Los Angeles home last week – with the likes of Kanye West, Jay-Z and Dr Dre all in attendance.

In the new video, Dre and his wife Nicole Young are seen entering the swanky bash while Jay-Z’s ‘Blueprint 2’ plays out in the background.

All I'm gonna say is…. WATCH THIS!! pic.twitter.com/KDHNFKy68B — Diddy (@Diddy) December 24, 2019

Advertisement

The clip then shows Diddy himself excitedly proclaiming “Happy birthday to me!”, before he poses for a powerful shot alongside the likes of Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Other high profile guests seen in the video include Cardi B and husband Offset, Travis Scott, Post Malone, The Weeknd and Mary J Blige – who belts out a rendition of her seminal hit ‘Family Affair’.

Despite the extravagance, Diddy recently admitted that the party almost never happened after the death of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter in November 2018.

“I canceled the party two times because I just couldn’t see myself partying for my 50th birthday without her,” he told People.

Advertisement

In October, Diddy also admitted that he now considers himself to be in semi–retirement.

“To be honest, I’ve been in semi-retirement,” Diddy admitted in a new interview with DJ Khaled. “If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music.