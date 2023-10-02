Diddy tells a cop to ‘eat a dick’ after being pulled over for music being too loud

Diddy has reportedly told an officer to “eat a dick” after being pulled over for playing his music too loudly while driving around in a golf cart.

The music mogul – real name Sean Combs – was taking a spin through the streets of Miami in his golf cart while on Instagram live when a cop pulled him over. “We getting pulled over by the cops actually right now,” he told the viewers. Diddy was blasting his track ‘What’s Love’ in the cart.

He greeted the officer and informed him that he was on his way to DJ Khaled‘s store We The Best x Snipes store which is located in South Beach. The officer told him “We’re doing a non-music enforcement,” indicating that he was blasting his music too loudly while in the street.

Diddy replied with “Okay, thank you,” and proceeded to ask the officer if he had listened to his new LP ‘The Love Album’ to which the cop said no. “I want you to hear it. When you hear it, I want you to blast that shit as loud as you can,” the mogul said before dapping up the officer.

“Alright, thank you for your service and eat a dick,” Diddy said, adding: “Oh, it’s fucking Friday. What did you think you was gonna get? But I’m love, I’m love, y’all. But don’t get love fucked up.”

Diddy released his fifth studio LP ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’ last month. It peaked at Number Five on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and Number 19 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In other news, the mogul was honoured with the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

The rapper and producer was introduced on stage by Mary J. Blige, who paid tribute to the honoree before he delivered a performance of songs from across his career.

Afterwards, Diddy collected his award from Blige and his daughter Chance. “This is what’s up,” he said. “Love wins, y’all. Love wins. Man, this is so surreal I appreciate y’all coming and just even giving me my flowers and celebrating me.