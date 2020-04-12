Diddy to host “world’s biggest dance-a-thon” to raise money for healthcare workers

Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs is hosting an online dance-athon today (April 12), to raise money for healthcare workers in underpriveliged areas of the US.

“Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon, the whole world is invited,” Combs announced on Instagram on Friday. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance.”

He continued: “Let’s all dance together and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them!”

The event, which is in partnership with US charity Direct Action, takes place at 12pm PST (8pm BST) on Diddy’s Instagram live.

Diddy has kept busy during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Last week he hosted a two-hour town hall meeting on his cable network REVOLT TV, which discussed the effects of COVID-19 on the African-American community.

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Diddy slammed the Grammys during a 50-minute acceptance speech.

Combs said: “There’s something that I need to say to the Grammys — and I say this with love to the Grammys…Every year y’all be killing us. I’m speaking for all the artists and executives: in the great words of Erykah Badu, ‘We are artists and we are sensitive about our shit.’ For most of us, this is all we’ve got. This is our only hope.”