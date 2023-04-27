Didirri announces debut album ‘Caught In The Act’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Didirri has announced his highly anticipated debut album, ‘Caught In The Act’.

The singer took to social media today (April 27) to announce the album, sharing its cover art on Instagram. The record – which was recorded in 2021 and 2022 – was co-produced by Robert Muiños and Didirri, and is scheduled for release on August 4 via Liberation Records. Pre-order your digital copy here.

Advertisement

To commemorate the album announcement, Didirri also released a new single off the record, ‘You Know What’s Good For You’. The track comes accompanied with a music video that sees the singer setting sail across a golden sunset.

Didirri said of the track: “’You Know What’s Good For You’ is about internal recognition. When you look inside yourself and ask the question ‘What should I do?’, you usually know the answer deep down. Unfortunately, that answer is usually hard work and doing the right thing. It isn’t necessarily the things you want to hear.”

Watch the music video for Didirri’s ‘You Know What’s Good For You’ below.

“’Caught in the Act’ is a labour of love during the lockdown periods in Australia. I have put so much of myself into these songs and really dedicated my heart to this album,” Didirri said of the album via a press statement.

Advertisement

Besides ‘You Know What’s Good For You’, the upcoming album also includes previously released singles ‘Begin Again’, and album opener ‘Obsolete Machine’

The tracklist for Didirri’s ‘Caught In The Act’ is:

1. ‘Obsolete Machine’

2. ‘Often Broken’

3. ‘Tonight’

4. ‘I Wanted It Easier’

5. ‘Heaving Chest’

6. ‘Begin Again’

7. ‘Winning Moves’

8. ‘You Know What’s Good For You’

9. ‘Love Can Bleed You By The Hand’

10. ‘Under Falling Skies’

11. ‘Numb’

‘Caught In The Act’ will mark a follow-up to Didirri’s previous EP’s, 2020’s ‘Sold For Sale’ and 2018’s ‘Measurements’.