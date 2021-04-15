Didirri announces Victorian tour for May and June

Melbourne singer-songwriter Didirri has announced a tour across metro and regional Victoria set to take place from next month.
For his ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ tour, kicking off on May 27 in St. Kilda, Didirri will play a total of 11 dates throughout his home state.
While some shows, like those in Loch, Toora and Ruby, will feature Didirri on his own, other shows will see him introduce some new band members.
The tour announcement also comes shortly after Didirri took to triple j’s Like A Version studio to perform a cover of Green Day‘s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’.
“I originally picked this song in 2020 as my ‘Like A Version’ because JobKeeper was going to be ending in September – now that it finally is ending, I’m excited to hit the stage again,” Didirri said in a press statement.
“It’s an utter privilege to be back doing what I love, with the people that I love doing it with.”
The ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ tour will also mark the first time Didirri will be performing tracks from his ‘Sold For Sale’ EP, released in September of last year, live.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Didirri’s official website.
Didirri’s ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ tour dates are:
MAY
Thursday 27 – St. Kilda, The Espy
JUNE
Friday 4 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge
Thursday 10 – Sandy Point, Sandy Point Hall
Friday 11 – Loch, Loch Public Hall
Saturday 12 – Toora, Toora Community Hall
Sunday 13 – Kongwak, Kongwak Hall
Sunday 13 – Ruby, Ruby Hall
Friday 18 – Geelong, Barwon Club
Saturday 19 – Ballarat, Volta
Thursday 24 – Frankston, Pelly Bar
Friday 25 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal