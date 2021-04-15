Didirri announces Victorian tour for May and June

Melbourne singer-songwriter Didirri has announced a tour across metro and regional Victoria set to take place from next month.

For his ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ tour, kicking off on May 27 in St. Kilda, Didirri will play a total of 11 dates throughout his home state.

While some shows, like those in Loch, Toora and Ruby, will feature Didirri on his own, other shows will see him introduce some new band members.

The tour announcement also comes shortly after Didirri took to triple j’s Like A Version studio to perform a cover of Green Day‘s ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’.

“I originally picked this song in 2020 as my ‘Like A Version’ because JobKeeper was going to be ending in September – now that it finally is ending, I’m excited to hit the stage again,” Didirri said in a press statement.

“It’s an utter privilege to be back doing what I love, with the people that I love doing it with.”

The ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ tour will also mark the first time Didirri will be performing tracks from his ‘Sold For Sale’ EP, released in September of last year, live.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now via Didirri’s official website.

Didirri’s ‘What Could Possibly Go Wrong’ tour dates are:

MAY

Thursday 27 – St. Kilda, The Espy

JUNE

Friday 4 – Belgrave, Sooki Lounge

Thursday 10 – Sandy Point, Sandy Point Hall

Friday 11 – Loch, Loch Public Hall

Saturday 12 – Toora, Toora Community Hall

Sunday 13 – Kongwak, Kongwak Hall

Sunday 13 – Ruby, Ruby Hall

Friday 18 – Geelong, Barwon Club

Saturday 19 – Ballarat, Volta

Thursday 24 – Frankston, Pelly Bar

Friday 25 – Castlemaine, Theatre Royal