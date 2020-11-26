Didirri announces Victorian tour set for next month

Didirri is celebrating Victoria’s easing of restrictions after overcoming a second wave of coronavirus with a tour of select cities in the state set for next month.
He’ll hit three shows throughout the state, kicking off in Castlemaine before taking on his current home of Melbourne and wrapping up in his hometown of Warrnambool.
The announcement of the tour, which he’ll play solo in a stripped back and intimate setting, comes a few weeks after he dropped his Christmas single, ‘It’s The Season’.
“These last six months have been some of the only times in my life where I have been alone,” he said of the song.
“Yes I’ve had people in my life but it was the first time that I have spent truly in my own company for years. I had to face, without distraction, all of my anxieties and worries for the world, in isolation. Yes again, I had communication over the Internet and in-person, but for the most part I was spending time on my own.”
Didirri’s 2020 Victoria tour dates are:
DECEMBER
Sunday 13 – Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine
Friday 18 – 170 Russell, Melbourne
Sunday 20 – The Dart And Marlin, Warrnambool