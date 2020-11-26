Didirri announces Victorian tour set for next month

Didirri is celebrating Victoria’s easing of restrictions after overcoming a second wave of coronavirus with a tour of select cities in the state set for next month.

He’ll hit three shows throughout the state, kicking off in Castlemaine before taking on his current home of Melbourne and wrapping up in his hometown of Warrnambool.

The announcement of the tour, which he’ll play solo in a stripped back and intimate setting, comes a few weeks after he dropped his Christmas single, ‘It’s The Season’.

Advertisement

“These last six months have been some of the only times in my life where I have been alone,” he said of the song.

“Yes I’ve had people in my life but it was the first time that I have spent truly in my own company for years. I had to face, without distraction, all of my anxieties and worries for the world, in isolation. Yes again, I had communication over the Internet and in-person, but for the most part I was spending time on my own.”

“I rediscovered what it is to be bored, and how happy boredom can make you. At some point during isolation I really found happiness in myself rather than from outside support.”

Explaining the song’s connection to the tour, Didirri said, “Honestly, it has all served to remind me how much I enjoy connecting with people through my music and I couldn’t be more excited to go back to my touring roots with a solo tour.

“I’m looking forward to sharing stories and songs from lockdown as well as hearing those audiences’ voices singing along. It’s been hard to remember that this is what I’m good at, I’m a performer. It’s time to get back to it.”

‘It’s The Season’ marked Didirri’s first release since he dropped his most recent EP ‘ Sold For Sale ‘ in September.

Didirri’s 2020 Victoria tour dates are:

DECEMBER

Sunday 13 – Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine

Friday 18 – 170 Russell, Melbourne

Sunday 20 – The Dart And Marlin, Warrnambool