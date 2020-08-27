Didirri, Elizabeth and Shannen James announced for Isol-Aid #24

Ten artists have been announced for the forthcoming 24th instalment of live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid.

Taking place on Sunday August 30, this weekend’s lineup features singer-songwriter Didirri, indie-pop artist Elizabeth, Odette and Shannen James, among others. This coming edition of Isol-Aid has been curated by the team behind online music performance series, baked.

While performances from Isol-Aid are free to watch, viewers are encouraged to donate funds or purchase merchandise. All donated funds go directly to the artists performing for the week, as well as their teams.

“We love that our festival is free to watch, but we do ask online attendees to help support the artists if you can,” organisers said in a statement.

“As you know, the loss of touring and live performance income has caused financial strain and even strife for many in our music community. Throwing in even what you’d normally pay for a beer or two at the show will make a huge difference to these acts. And we’ll be eternally grateful, too!”

Last weekend’s program featured Camp Cope’s Georgia Maq, Ali Holder, Paul Jacobs, Pom Pom Squad, Damon Smith, Bernadette Novembre and more.