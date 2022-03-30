Didirri releases new single ‘Begin Again’, announces tour in support

Didirri has released a sumptuous new single, ‘Begin Again’, which heralds a new chapter for the Naarm/Melbourne musician.

Didirri’s angelic vocals float in the same way that the artist appears at the start of the track’s accompanying video. Cruising down a highway, he gives his keys to someone who continues the drive for him, Didirri sitting beside him – blindfolded – and singing: “You’re wide eyed and lost again / Babe take me outside of myself… Begin again, again begin.”

The stranger seems to baptise Didirri in a waterway; the artist then swims down to his submerged vehicle, where he continues his refrain before resurfacing. Watch the video – directed by Bill Bleakley – below:

Advertisement

In a press release, Didirri remarked on the song’s inwardly reflective sentiments: “Old feelings can become as fresh as they ever were by a touch in the right place or by the look in their eyes. There has been a rebirth in me. A new (and old) sense of creativity, of purpose and of love.

“Something has changed in me and I don’t see myself going back anytime soon. This song is an attempt to capture this feeling. I feel alive and present like I haven’t since I first fell for the music. ‘Begin Again’ is the jumping off point of a new chapter that I can put to my name and run with for a long time to come.”

The new single dropped today (March 31) alongside a tour announcement. Didirri will head out on a three-date run in June, appearing in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Find dates below.

‘Begin Again’ marks the first cut from Didirri’s as-yet-unnamed debut album. The effort will mark a follow-up to Didirri’s previous EP’s, 2020’s ‘Sold For Sale’ and 2018’s ‘Measurements’.

Didirri ‘Begin Agin’ tour dates are:

Advertisement

JUNE

Friday 17 – Melbourne, The Night Cat

Friady 24 – Sydney, Mary’s Underground

Thursday 30 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge