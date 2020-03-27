Didirri announces rescheduled Australian tour, releases new single

Australian singer-songwriter Didirri has announced his rescheduled tour dates and released a new single.

His Raw Stuff Tour, originally slated for April and in support of his first single of the same name, was announced today (March 27) to be taking place this November at the same venues as originally advertised.

The Melbourne singer-songwriter, full name Didirri Peters, was forced to cancel his original tour due to coronavirus. He is among many Australian artists who’ve been forced to cancel or postpone live appearances since the outbreak.

All ticket holders for previous tour dates have the option to retain their ticket or will be contacted for a refund. The remaining tickets for each show are on sale now.

Alongside the tour announcement, Didirri has released a second single, ‘Don’t Fight With What You’re Fighting For’. The new single is released with a DIY music video that features cameos from Australian artists such as Vance Joy, Client Liaison, G Flip, and Alex The Astronaut.

Watch it below:

In a press release, the singer-songwriter described ‘Don’t Fight…’ as serving “as a comment, but also a reminder, that positive change has to first come from yourself.”

“Hold yourself accountable before you do those around you”, he said.

“To put it bluntly: you fix the world by fixing your own shit. There is no point trying to tackle something on a big scale, if you can’t stick to your morals and lead by example.”

Didirri is set to perform the new single live on his Instagram, as part of the Global Citizen Together At Home series, this Sunday at 12pm AEDT. The series is a virtual musical experience to unify people around the world when they may feel isolated by the conditions of COVID-19.

‘Don’t Fight With What You’re Fighting For’ is available to stream and purchase now.

Didirri’s rescheduled ‘Raw Stuff’ Australian tour dates are:

Sydney, The Lansdowne (November 5)

Newcastle, Small Ballroom (6)

Warrnambool, Lighthouse Theatre (12)

Melbourne, Howler (14 and 15)

Melbourne, Northcote Social Club (Matinee) (15)

Kingscliff, Kingscliff Beach Hotel (19)

Brisbane, The Foundry (20)