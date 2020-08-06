Didirri returns with new single ‘The Critic’, announces new EP

Aussie singer-songwriter Didirri has returned with the announcement of his forthcoming EP, ‘Sold For Sale’.

Ahead of its release, Didirri has also unveiled the EP’s lead single, ‘The Critic’, marking his third single of the year thus far. ‘The Critic’ follows on from the singles ‘Raw Stuff’ and ‘Don’t fight with what you’re fighting for’.

“The act of criticising something can often ruin it. It may seem like the most intelligent move to analyse your every action but make sure you don’t overcorrect and start to see things beyond what is actually going on,” Didirri said of the song in a press statement.

“Love needs to be free of criticism to flourish. You aren’t the expert in your relationship; you are half of the team and half of the problem.”

‘The Critic’ also comes with a music video, directed by Peter Hume, which you can watch below.

“I wanted to play with the concept of a hopeless romantic,” Didirri said.

“All too often we ruin something beautiful by naming it or wreck something fragile by touching it.”

To celebrate the EP, which is out Friday, September 25, Didirri is taking it on a virtual world tour with livestreams tailored to fans in Australia, UK, Europe, USA and Canada across various dates in September.