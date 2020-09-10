Didirri unveils breezy new single ‘Loose Belt Drive’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Didirri has offered fans a further cut from his forthcoming EP, with the release today (September 11) of the woozy ‘Loose Belt Drive’.
With breezy chords and subtle orchestration, ‘Loose Belt Drive’ is one of Didirri’s most immediately impactful songs to date.
Watch the lyric video for the song below.
Taken from his forthcoming ‘Sold For Sale’ EP, Didirri explains that the song was written at a time when he was contemplating exactly what was “meaningful” in the music business.
“I was at the end of my first multi-stop overseas work trip, I was having a lot of meetings and at the time I was making comparisons to religion and the music industry, to the allure of money versus the allure of doing something meaningful,” he said in a press statement.