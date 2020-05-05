Diesel announces new album, shares lead single

Australian blues-rock veteran Diesel — real name Mark Lizotte — will release ‘Sunset Suburbia’, his first album in four years, on August 28. Lizotte shared its lead single, ‘On The Inside’, yesterday (May 4).

Aside from its new material, The ‘Sunset Suburbia’ LP will feature tracks released on Diesel’s two 2019 EPs, ‘Sunset Suburbia vol. 1’ and ‘Sunset Suburbia vol. 2’.

In a press statement, Diesel revealed that his work as a producer influenced the writing and recording process of ‘Sunset Suburbia’.

“It’s come full circle through all the production work I’ve been doing with pop artists: just slamming ideas together and ‘oh, that’s sounds good, let’s go’,” Diesel said.

“You get one little glimmer of gold and you follow the seam. That always been a kind of M.O. for me.”

Diesel performed ‘On The Inside’ on Sunday (May 3) in the Victorian Government’s inaugural ‘State of Music’ live-stream broadcast. The first edition of the weekly live-streamed series also featured G-Flip, Birds of Tokyo and James Reyne.

Once coronavirus restrictions are relaxed, Diesel plans on touring Australia with his three-piece band to promote the album’s release. According to a press release, Diesel is spending the time between now and then “writing playing, singing and producing music” from his Sydney home.

You can pre-order ‘Sunset Suburbia’ from this link.