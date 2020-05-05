Diesel announces new album, shares lead single

News Music News

His first full-length album in four years

By Jasper Bruce
Diesel. Credit: Catherine Burton

Australian blues-rock veteran Diesel — real name Mark Lizotte — will release ‘Sunset Suburbia’, his first album in four years, on August 28. Lizotte shared its lead single, ‘On The Inside’, yesterday (May 4).

Listen to it below:

Aside from its new material, The ‘Sunset Suburbia’ LP will feature tracks released on Diesel’s two 2019 EPs, ‘Sunset Suburbia vol. 1’ and ‘Sunset Suburbia vol. 2’.

In a press statement, Diesel revealed that his work as a producer influenced the writing and recording process of ‘Sunset Suburbia’.

“It’s come full circle through all the production work I’ve been doing with pop artists: just slamming ideas together and ‘oh, that’s sounds good, let’s go’,” Diesel said.

“You get one little glimmer of gold and you follow the seam. That always been a kind of M.O. for me.”

Diesel performed ‘On The Inside’ on Sunday (May 3) in the Victorian Government’s inaugural ‘State of Music’ live-stream broadcast. The first edition of the weekly live-streamed series also featured G-Flip, Birds of Tokyo and James Reyne.

Once coronavirus restrictions are relaxed, Diesel plans on touring Australia with his three-piece band to promote the album’s release. According to a press release, Diesel is spending the time between now and then “writing playing, singing and producing music” from his Sydney home.

You can pre-order ‘Sunset Suburbia’ from this link.

