DIIV announce 2020 Australian tour

The New York band return

Karen Gwee
DIIV Australia tour April 2020
Credit: Coley Brown

DIIV have announced a five-date tour of Australia. Find the full list of dates and venues below.

The New York indie rockers, who last toured Oz in 2016, will kick things off at Rosemount Hotel in Perth on April 22, hopping over to Sydney, Brisbane, and Hobart before concluding the tour at The Croxton in Melbourne on April 28. Afterwards, they will head to New Zealand for shows in Wellington and Auckland.

Support acts for the Australian shows have yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now – find all ticketing links below.

DIIV are touring in support of their latest album, ‘Deceiver’, released October 2019. It is their third studio album – preceded by 2016’s ‘Is The Is Are’ and 2012’s ‘Oshin’ – and their first without former bassist Devin Ruben Perez, who had been called out in 2014 for making bigoted comments on the message board 4Chan.

‘Deceiver’ also came after frontman Zachary Cole Smith underwent in-patient treatment for recovery from drug addiction. “The big thing was that in all my exposure to recovery, I was looking for an easy solution and I found out there’s not one,” he told NME in an interview.

DIIV’s 2020 Australia tour dates are:

Perth, Rosemount Hotel (April 22)
Sydney, Manning Bar (24)
Brisbane, The Zoo (25)
Hobart, Altar (26)
Melbourne, The Croxton (28)

