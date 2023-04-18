Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die members announce new supergroup, Better Lovers

Members of The Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die and Fit For An Autopsy have joined forces to create a new supergroup, Better Lovers. Check out their debut single below.

The newly-formed group is comprised of former Dillinger frontman Greg Puciato, Every Time I Die members Jordan Buckley and Steven Micciche, Fit For An Autopsy guitarist Will Putney, and Orbs’ drummer Clayton ‘Goose’ Holyoak.

According to Putney – who also won a Grammy in 2021 for his work on Body Count’s album, ‘Carnivore’ – the band is a “group of loaded weapons all firing at full power”, and promises to deliver the “next chapter” of each member’s career.

Now, the five-piece supergroup have shared their debut single, ‘30 Under 13’ – a blistering four-minute track that the members claim provides the perfect introduction to Better Lovers. Check out the track below – featuring a music video made alongside director and former Christie Front Drive frontman, Eric Richter.

Explaining the reasons behind the band’s formation, the members confirmed that the project isn’t something temporary, but rather the next step in their individual “evolution” – and something they want to pursue for the foreseeable future.

“Looking back, I’m so happy everything got me to where I am,” explained Buckley. “The pandemic and the last few years made me hungrier and more grateful. This isn’t a hobby. This isn’t temporary. This is the next evolution for each of us. Greg and Will rejuvenated me and made me even more confident. Now, everybody needs to know we’re a wild animal that just broke out of the zoo—there’s no trying to put it back in the cage.”

Puciato agreed: “Jordan sent me some already finished instrumental tracks, and they hit me at just the right time.

“Those tracks woke up a side of me that I thought was fully extinct but was merely evolving and changing. To my complete surprise, there was still something left in that area to dig at, and the vessel for it made sense.”

According to a press statement, the band are already gearing up to take the new project on tour, and upcoming shows are “imminent” – however, no official dates have yet been announced.

This isn’t the first time that frontman Greg Puciato has pursued a project outside of his work with The Dillinger Escape Plan and Black Queen. Back in 2020, the vocalist announced his first-ever solo album, ‘Child Soldier: Creator of God’.

Speaking with NME ahead of the release, he described the album as one free of “any genre or stylistic restrictions”.

“It doesn’t feel wild to me, it feels natural. It’s what I wanted to say,” he said. “To me it’s more about just letting it be what it’s trying to be. Let your subconscious express what it’s trying to express, and be fearless about that. Your only real obligation as an artist is to express truth.”

Last year, the frontman shared the follow-up LP, ‘Mirrorcell’.

In other news, back in December former Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley – brother of Jordan – also teased a new project, set for this year.

Keith – who also fronted the on-again-off-again supergroup The Damned Things – made the hint on social media, when he promised fans that they will “see [him] again in 2023”.

“I’ve been recording songs with a new band since September and the new music has never been heavier. See you in the pit,” he tweeted. He also confirmed that the forthcoming project is unrelated to his work with The Damned Things.