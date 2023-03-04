Dilly Dally announce split, share two new songs

Toronto grunge band Dilly Dally have confirmed they’re set to break-up and shared two farewell tracks – check them out below.

The band formed in 2009 and released two albums, 2015’s ‘Sore’ and 2018’s ‘Heaven’. They followed it up in 2019 with a fiery take on Drake’s ‘Know Yourself’ and supported My Chemical Romance on their recent North American headline tour.

Announcing the split on social media, Dilly Dally wrote: “Thank you to anyone who’s ever come to see us perform, the artists who’ve inspired us, and everyone in the extended DD family. It’s time for us to move forward and continue our journeys separately.”

“We wanted to say goodbye on a positive note,” they continued. “That’s why we are self-releasing two new songs today. Recorded close to home in Toronto, they came about naturally over the last year or so.”

Listen to farewell tracks ‘Colour Of Joy’ and ‘Morning Light’ below:

The band will play two final headline shows at Toronoto’s Lee’s Palace. The first on May 27 will feature support from Bad Waitress and Breeze while the lineup for the second show on May 28 is still to be announced.

“For anyone who’s shown support in any way, from fans to friends to collaborators: We could not have accomplished what we did without each of you, and will be forever grateful,” added the band.

In a four-star review of ‘Heaven’, NME wrote: The band’s bruising 2015 debut, ‘Sore’, received critical acclaim (and seemingly endless comparisons to Courtney Love’s ’90s rockers Hole), placing the quartet at centre of more exposure than they were perhaps equipped to cope with.”

“As a result, main songwriter Katie Monks took some time out in a bid to reconnect with herself. These nine brilliant, woozy grunge-influenced punk tracks are products of that time. As she said in a recent interview: ‘It’s doom metal vibes with lots of positive messages.’”