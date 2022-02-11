Dinosaur City announce Homecoming concert series with Julia Jacklin, Body Type and more

Dinosaur City Records have announced Homecoming, a concert series that will see artists return to their hometowns for shows in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia between March and May.

Julia Jacklin, series co-founder Cody Munro Moore and others will play shows in the NSW towns of Avoca Beach, Narooma and Candelo. Romero, Parsnip, Deuce, Solo Career, Cool Sounds and Skydeck are among those who’ll perform shows in Victoria.

Body Type will play a show at Mojos Bar in Fremantle, WA, while Dag, Pillow Pro and Scraps will close out the tour with a show at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge. See dates and line-ups below. Tickets are on sale now.

The new tour is an expansion of the Hometowns concert series that Dinosaur City co-founded with Spunk Records in 2019, originally touring throughout regional NSW. The new iteration continues the original’s community-minded spirit, with all ages shows and local performers opening each gig.

In a statement, Moore said the series was about “bringing artists back to the place of their youth, and providing live music and culture to tight-knit, local communities that have given us so much”. Music journalist, booker and NME contributor Doug Wallen, who helped organise Victorian shows on the tour, echoed Moore’s comments.

“As a resident of regional Victoria for more than a decade, I know the value of bringing exciting music to the creative centres flourishing outside of Australia’s capital cities,” Wallen said. “I’m proud to help Homecoming reconnect great bands with their unique points of origin.”

Dinosaur City’s Homecoming tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 11 – Avoca Beach, Avoca Theatre (Julia Jacklin and Jess Locke)

Friday 18 – Narooma, Kinema (Julia Jacklin, Cody Munro Moore, and Stella McMahon)

Saturday 19 – Candelo, Candelo Hall (Julia Jacklin, Cody Munro Moore and Lillian McVeity)

APRIL

Saturday 9 – Ballarat, The Eastern (Crepes, Chimpanzee)

Saturday 16 – Thornbury, Thornbury Bowling Club (EXEK, Ajak Kwai, Punko, Solo Career, Skydeck, Deuce and Doe Street)

Friday 22 – Castlemaine, Bridge Hotel (Romero, Cool Sounds, Moody Beaches and The Prize)

Saturday 23 – Beechworth, Tanswells (Romero and special guests)

MAY

Sunday 1 – Geelong, Barwon Club (Chitra, Parsnip and Deuce)

Saturday 14 – Fremantle, Mojos Bar (Body Type and special guests)

Friday 27 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge (Dag, Pillow Pro and Scraps)