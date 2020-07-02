Dinosaur City and Spunk release live compilation ‘Hometowns: Back to Where it Began’

Record labels Dinosaur City and Spunk have released a live compilation, ‘Hometowns: Back to Where it Began’, to raise funds for Sydney’s FBi Radio.

The album is a mix of recordings from the two labels’ joint Hometowns 2019 tour through regional New South Wales, with stops in Bellingen, Wagga Wagga, Bermagui, Narooma, Wombarra, Kiama and more.

It includes live tracks from Flowertruck, Body Type, Lachlan Denton and Emma Russack (Pop Filter, The Ocean Party), Floodlights, Big White and more from both labels’ rosters. On the tour, artists were often playing in venues like community centres, scout halls, warehouse spaces and bowling clubs. Many of the bands were returning to their regional hometowns.

All of the proceeds from albums sales on Bandcamp will go towards FBi Radio. Purchase and stream the album below:

<a href="http://hometownstour.bandcamp.com/album/hometowns-back-to-where-it-began-fbi-radio-fundraiser">Hometowns: Back to Where it Began (FBi Radio Fundraiser) by Hometowns</a>

In April, FBi Radio launched a fundraising campaign in the face of “unprecedented threats to its future” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign, titled Your Team In Quarantine, asks listeners to become a financial supporter of the station and pay a monthly membership fee, or make a one-off tax-deductible donation.

‘Hometowns…’ is the second joint compilation from Dinosaur City and Spunk this year. ‘Stay Inside’ was released in April, where the groups also worked with Osbourne Again, Hotel Motel, Blossom Rot and Inertia.

The Tracklist of ‘Hometowns: Back to Where it Began (FBi Radio Fundraiser)’ is:

1. Body Type – ‘Palms’

2. Flowertruck – ‘I Wanna Be With You’

3. Shining Bird – ‘Morning Light’

4. Babey – ‘Honey’

5. Cody Munro Moore – ‘Night Scene’

6. Greta Now – ‘The Dance’

7. Floodlights – ‘Small Town Pub’

8. Lachlan Denton and Emma Russack – ‘Catch’

9. Big White – ‘I Can’t Tell’

10. Sunscreen – ‘Voices’

11. Nick Griffith – ‘Riding on My Bike’

12. Luke Spook – ‘The Garden of Earthly Delights’

13. Jacky and Cobargö – ‘Miserable Man’